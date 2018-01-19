Members of the Drug Squad have arrested and formally charged a Barbadian, and two (2) Vincentian Nationals in relation to the drug seizure On Sunday the 14th of January 2018, approximately11.8 nautical miles off the Cement Plant, Checker Hall, St. Lucy, where Fifteen (15) polythene bags and two taped packages, containing 768.24lbs of Cannabis were seized.

They are Barbadian National, Delon Covelle Asgill, 36 years old of 14th Avenue, West Terrace, Saint James, and Vincentian Nationals Kenrick Kevin John 25 years, and Keron Andre Walters 32 years.

The trio was formally charged for:

• Possession of cannabis within the territorial waters of Barbados

• Possession of Cannabis with intent to supply

• Trafficking Cannabis within the territorial waters of Barbados

• Importation of Cannabis

The trio appeared before Magistrate Wanda Blair in the Holetown Magistrates Court, on Wednesday the 17th of January 2018, and were all remanded to prison.

The two (2) Vincentian Nationals were expected to reappear in Court yesterday and Asgill will return to Court on the 12th of February 2018.