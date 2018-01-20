Whats Up Caribbean

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Saturday, 20 January 2018 10:27

Fatal Accident Featured

Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a Road fatality which occurred sometime around 4:00 am, on Saturday the 20th of January 2018, along Belle Gully Road, St. Michael, which resulted in the death of Alberto Fabrisco Samuel, 35 years of Green Hill, St. Michael, and formerly of Indian Ground, St.Peter, and injuries to Sara Gibson, 19 years of Dodds Land, St.Philip.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that Samuel was the front seat passenger in a motor car being driven by Gibson. Whilst travelling along Belle Gully Road, Gibson lost control of the vehicle and collided with a guard wall.

Samuel died at the scene, whilst Gibson was transported to the QEH by ambulance. She suffered a broken left leg, and complained for pain to her chest.

Investigations are continuing. We are appealing to to anyone who may have witness this accident or can provide any information to assist us in these investigations to contact the District ‘A’ Police station at telephone 4307242 or 4307246

