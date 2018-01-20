Police are conducting investigation into the circumstances surrounding a Road fatality which occurred sometime around 4:00 am, on Saturday the 20th of January 2018, along Belle Gully Road, St. Michael, which resulted in the death of Alberto Fabrisco Samuel, 35 years of Green Hill, St. Michael, and formerly of Indian Ground, St.Peter, and injuries to Sara Gibson, 19 years of Dodds Land, St.Philip.

Circumstances

Preliminary investigations revealed that Samuel was the front seat passenger in a motor car being driven by Gibson. Whilst travelling along Belle Gully Road, Gibson lost control of the vehicle and collided with a guard wall.

Samuel died at the scene, whilst Gibson was transported to the QEH by ambulance. She suffered a broken left leg, and complained for pain to her chest.

Investigations are continuing. We are appealing to to anyone who may have witness this accident or can provide any information to assist us in these investigations to contact the District ‘A’ Police station at telephone 4307242 or 4307246