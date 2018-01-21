St Lucia recorded the first road fatalities for the year when two teenagers, including a national footballer and athlete, were killed after their silver Toyota Axio motor car crashed into the median barriers and rolled over on the Vide Bouitelle Highway, near the Vigie Airport, yesterday morning.

The St. Lucia Fire Service confirmed that the accident which occurred around 12:30 a.m. (local time) resulted in the deaths of 19-year-old footballer Bradley Cyril, of Beausejour, Gros Islet, and 18-year-old Brandon St. Omer of Cas En Bas, Gros Islet.

Officials said Cyril, the driver, was unconscious with no vital signs, and trapped behind the wheel when emergency services arrived. He reportedly suffered multiple fractures and was pronounced dead at Victoria Hospital.

St. Omer, who was trapped on the front passenger side of the vehicle, was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries.

Tributes are pouring in on social media for the deceased, particularly Cyril who represented Saint Lucia in football, and was a track and field athlete.

Cyril’s mother Marguerite Jn Baptiste wrote on Facebook: “A mother’s grief is as timeless as her love… My sweet sweet boy you have been taken from me. It may not be Manchester United but you can take comfort in knowing that you are surrounded by angels in your new team and there’s no retirement age. You will always be my star, and I, your number one fan. Cheering you on my love. ❤?❤ Rest in eternal peace.”

The Morne Stars Athletic Club also paid tribute to Cyril on Facebook: “Today is a sad one for the Morne Stars family, as we mourn the loss of Bradley Cyril, who passed away this morning after a vehicular accident. A national footballer as well as a talented sprinter, Bradley was at training just two days ago. A graduate of Castries Comprehensive Secondary School, he was a thoughtful and caring young man. We wish his friends and especially his family every comfort in this time of distress. #TempusFugit”

