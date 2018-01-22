A 47 year old Barbadian is in police custody after he was discovered with a little more than 60 pounds of marijuana in his suitcases at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

Reports from the police are that Ricardo Bryan, a butler of Brittons Hill, St Michael in Barbados, was arrested and charged on Friday with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to export ganja.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

Reports are that about 4:10 pm, Bryan checked in to board a flight destined for Barbados. During security screening, irregularities were discovered in his suitcase.

Narcotics detectives intervened and an investigation revealed that a second suitcase had also been checked in.

Both suitcases were checked and found to contain false compartments with compressed ganja weighing approximately 60 pounds.

