St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Barbadian arrested for drugs in JA Featured

A 47 year old Barbadian is in police custody after he was discovered with a little more than 60 pounds of marijuana in his suitcases at the Norman Manley International Airport (NMIA) in Kingston.

Reports from the police are that Ricardo Bryan, a butler of Brittons Hill, St Michael in Barbados, was arrested and charged on Friday with the offences of possession of ganja, dealing in ganja and taking preparatory steps to export ganja.

He is scheduled to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

Reports are that about 4:10 pm, Bryan checked in to board a flight destined for Barbados. During security screening, irregularities were discovered in his suitcase.

Narcotics detectives intervened and an investigation revealed that a second suitcase had also been checked in.

Both suitcases were checked and found to contain false compartments with compressed ganja weighing approximately 60 pounds.

Observer

