Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Featured Artiste

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Saturday, 28 October 2017 12:54

Outbreak of Red Eye at Hospital – Restricted Visit to Ward Featured

Rate this item
(1 Vote)

Due to an outbreak of conjunctivitis on Ward C2 at the St. Philip District Hospital, the Ministry of Health in Barbados is advising family members that visits to patients on that ward will not be allowed until the situation is resolved.

Relatives of patients on Ward C2 are asked to call the District Hospital to make arrangements for the delivery of clothes or other items. Additionally, the Ministry is urging visitors with relatives on other wards not to “wander on to other wards”.  

Members of the public who are experiencing conjunctivitis are asked not to go to the institution. They are also reminded to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands, before and after visits to the Hospital.

All visitors should, however, follow instructions given by management and staff at the Hospital while on the premises.

Management of the St. Philip District Hospital has indicated that steps are being taken to treat those patients who have been affected and to ensure that proper hygiene practices are followed by staff and patients. This, management said, was in the interest of the health of patients, staff and visitors.

The Ministry of Health regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this temporary measure and thanks the public for its cooperation at this time.

(MINISTRY OF HEALTH)

Published in Health
Tagged under
editor

[email protected]

Latest from editor

Related items

More in this category: « Increase in Red Eye Cases
back to top

Login Form