Due to an outbreak of conjunctivitis on Ward C2 at the St. Philip District Hospital, the Ministry of Health in Barbados is advising family members that visits to patients on that ward will not be allowed until the situation is resolved.

Relatives of patients on Ward C2 are asked to call the District Hospital to make arrangements for the delivery of clothes or other items. Additionally, the Ministry is urging visitors with relatives on other wards not to “wander on to other wards”.

Members of the public who are experiencing conjunctivitis are asked not to go to the institution. They are also reminded to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands, before and after visits to the Hospital.

All visitors should, however, follow instructions given by management and staff at the Hospital while on the premises.

Management of the St. Philip District Hospital has indicated that steps are being taken to treat those patients who have been affected and to ensure that proper hygiene practices are followed by staff and patients. This, management said, was in the interest of the health of patients, staff and visitors.

The Ministry of Health regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this temporary measure and thanks the public for its cooperation at this time.

(MINISTRY OF HEALTH)