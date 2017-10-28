Members of the public who are experiencing conjunctivitis are asked not to go to the institution. They are also reminded to practise good hygiene, including washing their hands, before and after visits to the Hospital.
All visitors should, however, follow instructions given by management and staff at the Hospital while on the premises.
Management of the St. Philip District Hospital has indicated that steps are being taken to treat those patients who have been affected and to ensure that proper hygiene practices are followed by staff and patients. This, management said, was in the interest of the health of patients, staff and visitors.
The Ministry of Health regrets any inconvenience caused as a result of this temporary measure and thanks the public for its cooperation at this time.
(MINISTRY OF HEALTH)