Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with …

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Sunday, 12 November 2017 21:23

Overflow of sewerage on South Coast…

STATEMENT FROM RALPH THORNE QC BARBADOS LABOUR PARTY CANDIDATE FOR CHRIST CHURCH SOUTH

The persistent leakage of effluent on the South Coast represents an environmental crisis of grave proportions, and the Barbados Water Authority’s inability to fix the problem to date is a damning indictment on Government’s handling of the matter.

I visited the Worthing, Hastings districts yesterday and saw the toilet tissue and smelt the effluent flowing from manholes.

Previously this hazard was occurring in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. In recent times, and on the last occasion, it has been flowing in spite of very bright and dry weather. We had been led to believe that the overflow was primarily due to the rainy conditions.

It is clear however that the problem exists independently of any inclement weather and that the system is so defective as to constitute an environmental crisis of grave proportions.

A primary concern must now be the threat to the health of persons who live, work and travel through the area since it is possible for persons to unknowingly transport the hazardous material to their homes in any part of Barbados.

It is a most damning indictment on the Government that they continue to meet the concerns of all persons with a contemptuous silence.

I am calling on Government to show leadership and fix the problem as a matter of urgency as it poses a dangerous threat to the viability of hotels and restaurants in the area, and to tourism generally.

