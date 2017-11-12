The persistent leakage of effluent on the South Coast represents an environmental crisis of grave proportions, and the Barbados Water Authority’s inability to fix the problem to date is a damning indictment on Government’s handling of the matter.

I visited the Worthing, Hastings districts yesterday and saw the toilet tissue and smelt the effluent flowing from manholes.

Previously this hazard was occurring in the aftermath of heavy rainfall. In recent times, and on the last occasion, it has been flowing in spite of very bright and dry weather. We had been led to believe that the overflow was primarily due to the rainy conditions.

It is clear however that the problem exists independently of any inclement weather and that the system is so defective as to constitute an environmental crisis of grave proportions.

A primary concern must now be the threat to the health of persons who live, work and travel through the area since it is possible for persons to unknowingly transport the hazardous material to their homes in any part of Barbados.

It is a most damning indictment on the Government that they continue to meet the concerns of all persons with a contemptuous silence.

I am calling on Government to show leadership and fix the problem as a matter of urgency as it poses a dangerous threat to the viability of hotels and restaurants in the area, and to tourism generally.