The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca artiste Keston ‘D’ Chancellor’ Harris will be encouraging the masses to channel their inner wajank with his latest J’ouvert-centric release.

‘Wajank’ was written by D’ Chancellor and produced by 'Scrappy Da Rydhim God'.

According to the New Jersey-based singer-songwriter, the inspiration behind the track was derived from a conversation with sister in which they reminisced about the unique local slangs used during their youth growing up in Trinidad.

This trip down memory lane combined with his passion for the Carnival Monday celebration of J’ouvert birthed this new track which invokes a spirit of freedom and no holds barred, full-spirited enjoyment in the ‘dirty mas’ festivities.

D’ Chancellor who originally hails from Marabella, South Trinidad shared that ‘Wajank’ has been receiving positive feedback since its release due to its infectiousness and iron-filled instrumental.

He noted that although from a young age he was influenced mainly by Reggae and Dancehall music and primarily sang those genres at start of his professional music career, he quickly re-discovered his love for creating and performing Soca. He credits his mother (who actually helped him to pen his first song for a primary school Calypso competition) as his main motivation for pursuing his passion for the indigenous music of his homeland.

The often calm, laid back, family-oriented Soca singer considers himself to be a very enthusiastic about his music and quite critical about himself as an artiste. He currently uses this creative and critical nature to compose music for other artistes in a variety of genres.

Some of D’ Chancellor’s past performance highlights include appearances at Carib Fever, The 9th Annual New Jersey Reggae Fest, “Undercover Promotions” J’ouvert Band launching as well as opening for several top industry acts such as: Machel Montano, Patrice Roberts, Benjai, Beenie Man, Beres Hammond, Buju Banton and Rick Ross.

Most notably, the ‘Wajank’ singer had the pleasure of working with former Groovy Soca Monarch Kerwin Dubois after winning his ‘Pressure Cooker Competition’ with the single “Heat”.

D’ Chancellor has high hopes for Wajank’s success during the Carnival 2017 season and aspires to continually expand his fan base, build a massive presence for himself and his music, have a very successful career and leave his mark on Soca industry.