Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago. With a simple yet catchy beat and infectious hooks the song has been gaining attention with the music loving masses and places a special spotlight on Tobago’s many tourism attractions.

Within 3 days of its release the track and its accompanying music video have already received over 170,000 views on social media site YouTube, thus giving the San Juan, Trinidad-based artiste a steady platform for spreading his positive message regarding the encouragement of both domestic and international tourism for Tobago.

D Tourist which echoes the sentiments of the islands’ recent ‘Stay to Get Away’ campaign was written by Nassy and produced by Klase Gonzalez (First Klase).

Featuring a Hip-Hop laced production fused with the unmistakable lyrical sound of a Trinbagonian Chantuelle, this song is set to be a hit with locals and visitors alike just in time for the upcoming Easter weekend and many other long weekends to come which will see several tourists descending upon Trinidad’s sister isle of Tobago.

Nassy whose real name is Manasseh Roberts may be a newcomer in the industry but is certainly not a novice when it comes to music itself.

The bourgeoning star is the grandnephew of the late Grandmaster Lord Kitchener, the cousin of singer/songwriter/producer Kernel Roberts and also the first cousin to the rising female Dancehall sensation Keturah Gamba.

In his latest musical offering, Nassy delivers memorable, relatable and often comical lines and rhymes full of ‘Trinbagonianisms’ which reflect the culture of the 2 islands.

Lyrics such as, ‘Spending money with no plan, coil thick like the doubles man’; ‘Never see come see tourist in meh country, doing it wet doh care bout nobody’ illustrate Nassy’s desire to promote national interest and pride through the use of our local parlance.

While Nassy mentions several notable Tobago landmarks in his song such as Argyle Falls, Pigeon Point, Buccoo Reef, The Nylon Pool and Signal Hill, the music video for the track which was done by Fu Family Films creatively displays several facets of the island’s unique splendour e.g. its coral reef sea-life, luxurious accommodations, jet skiing and even goat racing.

Just as D Tourist shows diversity in T&T’s local music productions, Nassy hopes that this song will assist in the diversification of the local economy via increased tourism income.

He aspires for local tourism authorities to utilize the track as a tool in order to help influence and boost local residents and citizens’ appreciation and knowledge of destination Tobago.

Submitted by P.O.S. Trinidad (Sonique Solutions)

<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lILNaPf8ixs" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>