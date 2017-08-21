Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

The world’s fastest man brought his glittering career to an end in London at the World Championships and he is now set to embark on a new venture.

Jamaican franchise company, Franjam, in which Bolt is a partner, has reportedly signed a deal with the SME Group to launch 15 Tracks & Records restaurants across the UK within five years.

The menu at Tracks & Records in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital city, includes jerk pork and chicken cooked on a coal fire, fish sandwiches, curried mutton and the sprinter’s speciality – “burgers à la Usain”.

Desserts include a Jamaican bread pudding and warm rum cake, while Red Stripe is the primary beer offered.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt told the Caterer: “I’m happy to be able to share a taste of the Jamaica that I know and love with the rest of the world through the opening of these restaurants across the UK.”

Tracks & Records first launched in Kingston in 2011 and added its first franchise in the country last year.

​Franjam’s managing director Gary Matalan said: “We have been taking our time to launch internationally in a very controlled way.”

Bolt suffered a disappointing end to his athletics career in London when he finished third in the 100m final and pulled up injured in the 4x100m relay.

However, the 30-year-old remains the world record holder for the 100m and 200m.