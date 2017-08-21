Whats Up Caribbean

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Monday, 21 August 2017

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

The world’s fastest man brought his glittering career to an end in London at the World Championships and he is now set to embark on a new venture.

Jamaican franchise company, Franjam, in which Bolt is a partner, has reportedly signed a deal with the SME Group to launch 15 Tracks & Records restaurants across the UK within five years.

The menu at Tracks & Records in Kingston, Jamaica’s capital city, includes jerk pork and chicken cooked on a coal fire, fish sandwiches, curried mutton and the sprinter’s speciality – “burgers à la Usain”.

Desserts include a Jamaican bread pudding and warm rum cake, while Red Stripe is the primary beer offered.

Eight-time Olympic champion Bolt told the Caterer: “I’m happy to be able to share a taste of the Jamaica that I know and love with the rest of the world through the opening of these restaurants across the UK.”

Tracks & Records first launched in Kingston in 2011 and added its first franchise in the country last year.

​Franjam’s managing director Gary Matalan said: “We have been taking our time to launch internationally in a very controlled way.”

Bolt suffered a disappointing end to his athletics career in London when he finished third in the 100m final and pulled up injured in the 4x100m relay.

However, the 30-year-old remains the world record holder for the 100m and 200m.

