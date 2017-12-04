Whats Up Caribbean

Monday, 04 December 2017 08:38

Monday, 04 December 2017 08:38

St. Vincent: Young Island Retains …….

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record.

The full-service marketing agency is charged with providing a comprehensive communications plan to increase awareness, bookings and drive profitable revenue for the 29-cottage property.

The cornerstone of the program is the recent launch of a new search engine optimized website. The integrated marketing communications program also includes online and database marketing, advertising, social media, reputation management, promotion and public relations counsel.

Young Island selected MP&A as their agency of record for their expertise in customer relationship marketing. The property joins a portfolio of luxury clients, representing some of the world’s top resorts at the results-driven agency.

Owned by Sir Frederick Ballantyne, the current Governor-General of the island country, and Vincentian hotelier Mr. Vidal Browne, Young Island is the first of the Grenadines island chain forming the Caribbean archipelago. The island is regaled for its natural, tropical beauty and serenity. It was the resort destination of choice during the filming of two movies from the Pirates of the Caribbean blockbuster series.

“We’re honored to be selected by Young Island to propel this distinguished resort’s great story and invite even more discerning travelers to discover this authentic Caribbean resort experience,” says Madigan Pratt, President of MP&A Digital & Advertising.

