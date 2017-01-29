The West Indies Cricket Board has advised that Shimron Hetmyer was fined for a breach of the Code of Conduct during the second round of matches in Group “B play of the Regional Super50 Tournament.

The admitted to the offence and accepted the sanctions proposed by Match Referee Mervyn Jones, meaning there was no need for a formal hearing.

Hetmyer was reported by on-field umpires Jonathan Blades and Leslie Reifer Jr, along with reserve umpire Troy Tudor, for a Level 1 breach of the Code of Conduct during the match between the Jaguars and Jamaica Scorpions last Thursday at Kensington Oval here.

The left-handed Jaguars opener slammed his bat into the pitch following his dismissal which contravenes the Code through abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, or ground equipment or fixtures and fittings.

Jones imposed a fine of 25 per cent of the player’s match fee for the breach of paragraph 1.1 of the Code.