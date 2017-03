The Selection Panel of the West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has announced a 16-man squad for the Four Twenty20 Internationals for the upcoming West Indies versus Pakistan series in the Caribbean.

The series opens in Barbados, where the first Twenty20 will be played at the Kensington Oval on Sunday, March 26; then the squads move over to Trinidad and Tobago for three additional Twenty20 matches. Those matches are scheduled for Thursday, March 30, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 respectively, at the Queen’s Park Oval.

The squad reads:

Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite – Captain, Jonathan Carter , André Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul , Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Keswick Williams

Schedule

Sunday, March 26 1st T20 Kensington Oval, Barbados

Thursday, March 30 2nd T20 Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago

Saturday, April 1 3rd T20 Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago

Sunday, April 2 4th T20 Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago