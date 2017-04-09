Whats Up Caribbean

Sunday, 09 April 2017 19:10

Stewart’s XI win by 6 wickets Featured

Emmanuel Stewart and Kirstan Kallicharan, part of the winning Under 19 World Cup team (2016) are back in the 21-member squad now on in a camp in Antigua.

Stewart and Kallicharan captained a team in a 50-overs practice match held at the Coolidge Cricket Ground on Saturday (April 8). Stewart’s XI defeated Kallicharan’s XI by 6 wickets.

Kallicharan’s XI won the toss and batted and made 234 all out in 48.3 overs; while Stewart’s XI racked up the score in 45.1 overs reaching 235 for 4 for victory. Leading scorers for the winning XI were captain, Stewart was ended on 105*, while Cephas Cooper had 41. Kallicharan had 55 and Keagan Simmons 50 in a losing effort for Kallicharan’s XI.

T-Shawn Alleyne was the pick amongst the bowlers and ended with match figures of 9.3-0-44-5.

Another match is scheduled for today (April 9) at the same venue.

The squad will head back to their respective homes tomorrow. Next on the agenda for this group is a July tour of South Africa. The squad will be reduced to 15

Published in Sports
