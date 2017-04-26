West Indies has been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during the first Test in Jamaica, which Pakistan won by seven wickets on Tuesday.

Chris Broad of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees imposed the fine after Jason Holder’s side was ruled to be one over short of its target when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players are fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Holder been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while his players have received 10 per cent fines. If West Indies commits another minor over-rate breach in a Test within 12 months of this offence with Holder as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Holder and he will face a suspension.

Holder pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Bruce Oxenford and fourth umpire Gregory Brathwaite.