Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Tuesday, 25 July 2017 22:34

Digicel and CPL launches Youth Programme Featured

Young cricketer takes part in Hero CPL coaching session

Digicel today announced a partnership with the biggest party in sport – the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) - to launch the inaugural Digicel CPL Youth Programme, which will see over 200 young aspiring cricketers across the region being trained by their local CPL franchise players and coaches.

The two-phased initiative, which consists of The Big Brother Programme and Take it to the Streets, allows both Digicel and the CPL to give back to and nurture up and coming young talents from across the participating CPL tournament markets, including Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Lucia and Trinidad and Tobago.

Each one-day clinic will consist of boys and girls who will be taught the fundamentals of the game in order to improve and hone their skills while learning from the best in the sport. Not only will they be sharpening their cricketing skills, but will also instill the intangible requirements it takes to be great in the sport.

Digicel’s Head of Sponsorship, Ben Bradley said; “Sport is a major part of the Caribbean culture and we are staying true to our commitment of developing and nurturing athletes across the region. The kids are the focus here – we are merely providing the platform for them to express themselves and show their class – while learning from some of the world’s best.”

As the first youth partnership with Digicel, Damien O’Donohoe, CEO of Hero CPL commented; “I’ve had the opportunity to watch and interact with some of these young talents across the region over the years and I can tell you they’re very promising. So we’re very excited to be working with Digicel in this new way to help develop these kids, some of who will be playing on these fields in the future.”

The Big Brother programme kicks off in Barbados on Tuesday.

