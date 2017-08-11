The #D4Day opens on October 26 and finishes on January 21, and all matches are now regularly scheduled to start on a Thursday, rather than Friday, in a break from the long-standing tradition in the modern history (1966 onwards) of the West Indies first-class championship.

“We have tightened up the schedule, due to the heavy amount of cricket we have coming up, and it would also allow us to complete the #D4Day ahead of the Regional Super50 Tournament,” said Roland Holder, CWI manager for cricket operations.

“A Thursday start also gives fans the option of coming out to see the end of the matches over the weekend, rather than having to take Monday off, so this is being done with them in mind.”

Reigning three-time champions Guyana Jaguars will open their title defence against Jamaica Scorpions on home soil at the Guyana National Stadium.

The other first round matches feature Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, and the fiercest rivalry in Caribbean sport between hosts Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Kensington Oval in one of six day/night matches on the season schedule.