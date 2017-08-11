Whats Up Caribbean

Today's News

Fans On Facebook

Featured Business

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National …

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Secur…

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Onc…

Focusing on Health with 21st Century Oncology

Elizabeth Paucar Director of International Services, Medical Operations at 21st Century Oncology in discussion at 2013 ASCO Conferernce held in Barbados 21st Century Oncology pride themselves with being the premier provider...

Featured Artiste

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky…

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with…

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017…

D’ Chancellor brings forth Carnival 2017 track “Wajank”

The word ‘Wajank’ is a slang which originated in Trinidad and Tobago and is defined as a person who acts in an irresponsible or reckless manner. For Carnival 2017 Soca...

Live Traffic Feed

Exchange Rates Today

Friday, 11 August 2017 10:28

2017-18 DIGICEL 4-DAY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE UNVEILED Featured

Cricket West Indies announced today the schedule of matches for the 2017-18 Digicel 4-Day Tournament.

The #D4Day opens on October 26 and finishes on January 21, and all matches are now regularly scheduled to start on a Thursday, rather than Friday, in a break from the long-standing tradition in the modern history (1966 onwards) of the West Indies first-class championship.

“We have tightened up the schedule, due to the heavy amount of cricket we have coming up, and it would also allow us to complete the #D4Day ahead of the Regional Super50 Tournament,” said Roland Holder, CWI manager for cricket operations.

“A Thursday start also gives fans the option of coming out to see the end of the matches over the weekend, rather than having to take Monday off, so this is being done with them in mind.”

Reigning three-time champions Guyana Jaguars will open their title defence against Jamaica Scorpions on home soil at the Guyana National Stadium.

The other first round matches feature Windward Islands Volcanoes and Leeward Islands Hurricanes at the National Cricket Stadium in Grenada, and the fiercest rivalry in Caribbean sport between hosts Barbados Pride and Trinidad & Tobago Red Force at Kensington Oval in one of six day/night matches on the season schedule.

Published in Sports
More in this category: « Ex-TT Olympic sprinter jailed
back to top

Login Form