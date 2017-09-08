Hurricane Irma has carved a path of destruction through the eastern Caribbean claiming an estimated 10 lives, including that of British Virgin Islands celebrated track coach Xavier ‘Dag’ Samuels.

Sportsmax.tv has heard from multiple sources about the demise of the veteran track coach. Those sources include former president of the British Virgin Islands Athletics Association, Dean Greenaway, who told SportsMax.tv Thursday that he also heard of the coach’s untimely passing.

“Several people in my community today were expressing condolences, so yes, I can confirm,” said Greenaway, who explained that information is hard to come by because the island of Tortola has been totally devastated by Hurricane Irma on Wednesday.

“In my area cell towers have fallen down so you can’t get communication.”

Samuels has guided the career of McMaster, who this year, ran a world-leading time of 47.80 seconds at the Jamaica International Invitational on May 20.

Efforts to reach out to McMaster were unsuccessful.

Unconfirmed reports suggested that Samuels fell from a roof during the passage of the hurricane.

