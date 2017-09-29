Whats Up Caribbean

Bolt to launch fifteen restaurants in UK

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart Receives Jamaican National Award for Contribution to Tourism

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Quality Service and Premium Canine Security

All is not lost in security techniques in Barbados; in fact all should be well if you get to know the people associated with Premium Kennels located at Worthing View,...

Soca Music's Jade Lopez Resurfaces with Major Motivational Triumph

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

Ricky T and Jah Cure team up for “Freaky Girls” remix

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

Nassy represents for Tobago Tourism with latest track

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Friday, 29 September 2017 04:51

No Action over Pollard “NO BALL” Featured

Following an investigation and discussions with the player concerned the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have decided to take no further action with regard to the no ball that Kieron Pollard bowled at the end of the Barbados Tridents vs St Kitts & Nevis Patriots match on 3 September 2017.

Kieron Pollard said: “I welcomed an investigation as I've maintained all along that the no-ball was not intentional, and I'm pleased to have the support of the CPL. It's a very important tournament for me and one I thrive in. I play the game hard but I take my position as a leader seriously. I also have a great deal of respect for Evin Lewis - both as teammate and opponent."

The Hero CPL remains firmly committed to ensuring that the tournament is played within the laws and spirit of cricket and welcome Pollard’s comments confirming that there was no ill-intent in what happened when he bowled the final ball of the match to Evin Lewis of the Patriots.

Published in Sports
