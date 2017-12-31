Whats Up Caribbean

Sunday, 31 December 2017 11:18

FORMER REGIONAL UMPIRE CLYDE CUMBERBATCH DIES Featured

Cricket West Indies (CWI) is saddened by the death of former Regional Umpire Clyde Cumberbatch. CWI wishes to extend sincerest condolences to his family and friends. Cumberbatch was a respected official in the cricketing fraternity, officiating in 12 Test Matches all involving the West Indies over a period of 14 years, from 1981-1995.

He also officiated in 26 One Day International matches from 1984- 1997.

After retirement from International Umpiring duties, Cumberbatch served as Chairman of the West Indies Umpires Training and Examination Committee.

He served in this position for 12 years, retiring last June and was replaced by Peter Nero. Cumberbatch was honoured with an Honourary Life Membership in this same committee after his retirement.

CWI and WINDIES fans have lost a truly knowledgeable gentleman, who stood out among the crowd, not only for his knowledge but his stature and personality.

He has certainly left a lasting legacy throughout the region with the knowledge and support he has given to cricket officials and players alike.

