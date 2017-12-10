The contest, which was open to all secondary school students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the age of 13, required students to produce a short video explaining why STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — is important in their community. The contest supported the U.S. Embassy’s goal of promoting STEM education as a driver of sustainable economic growth, and as a means to foster innovation and empower youth.

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown has announced the winner of its STEM Video Competition- The winner is The St. Vincent is the St. Vincent Girls’ High School.

The video submission from the students of this all-girls secondary school showcased creatively how STEM advancements led to enhanced communications and improved the dissemination of critical information, such as extreme weather advisories, to local residents in St. Vincent. Fifth form students, Khalisa Peters, Areanna St. Luce, Tamika Gloster, and Alyssa Patterson, created the video, and were supervised by teacher Lenski Adams.

Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, James Rodriguez, congratulated the winning students during a ceremony at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School on December 8. He presented a grand prize package including a Celestron telescope, books, and other STEM-themed items to the school’s science department.

“It is particularly noteworthy that St. Vincent’s winning team is comprised exclusively of young women from the country’s all-girls school. While previously overlooked, the important contributions of women in STEM fields, both past and present, are now receiving proper recognition. I strongly encourage our contest winners, and any other interested students, to continue to pursue their passion for STEM. It is advancements in these fields which will facilitate the growth of our global community.”

STEM Video Contest St. Vincent Winner - St. Vincent Girls' High School