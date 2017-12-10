Whats Up Caribbean

Private, romantic Young Island Resort in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has retained hospitality marketing specialists MP&A Digital & Advertising as its agency of record. The full-service marketing agency is charged...

Usain Bolt is set to open 15 restaurants in the UK serving classic Jamaican dishes and “burgers à la Usain”.

Adam Stewart (right) Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Sandals Resorts International receives the Order of Distinction (Commander class), for his outstanding service to tourism and the hotel sector...

Persistence is a hell of a thing. One entertainer’s undying passion and his heritage have fueled what will likely be a long and prosperous career in music. Trinidad and Tobago’s Jade...

It has been more than a year now that “Freaky Girls” from Saint Lucia’s Ricky T has dominated fetes, events and airwaves in all corners of the globe including the...

The brand new musical offering by budding artiste Nassy entitled “D Tourist” has become the latest viral sensation to come out of the twin island republic of Trinidad & Tobago....

Sunday, 10 December 2017 22:17

St. Vincent Girls’ High School wins U.S. Embassy’s STEM Video Competition Featured

U.S. Embassy Bridgetown has announced the winner of its STEM Video Competition- The winner is The St. Vincent is the St. Vincent Girls’ High School.

Press Release

The contest, which was open to all secondary school students in St. Vincent and the Grenadines over the age of 13, required students to produce a short video explaining why STEM — science, technology, engineering and math — is important in their community. The contest supported the U.S. Embassy’s goal of promoting STEM education as a driver of sustainable economic growth, and as a means to foster innovation and empower youth.

The video submission from the students of this all-girls secondary school showcased creatively how STEM advancements led to enhanced communications and improved the dissemination of critical information, such as extreme weather advisories, to local residents in St. Vincent. Fifth form students, Khalisa Peters, Areanna St. Luce, Tamika Gloster, and Alyssa Patterson, created the video, and were supervised by teacher Lenski Adams.

Public Affairs Officer at the U.S. Embassy, James Rodriguez, congratulated the winning students during a ceremony at the St. Vincent Girls’ High School on December 8. He presented a grand prize package including a Celestron telescope, books, and other STEM-themed items to the school’s science department.

“It is particularly noteworthy that St. Vincent’s winning team is comprised exclusively of young women from the country’s all-girls school. While previously overlooked, the important contributions of women in STEM fields, both past and present, are now receiving proper recognition. I strongly encourage our contest winners, and any other interested students, to continue to pursue their passion for STEM. It is advancements in these fields which will facilitate the growth of our global community.”

 

STEM Video Contest St. Vincent Winner - St. Vincent Girls' High School

